Stock Alert: VivoPower Adds 13%

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares are rising on Friday morning trade continuing its rally. This, despite no stock-specific news today.

On August 24, the solar and critical power services company had reported a narrower preliminary adjusted net loss for fiscal 2020. Since then, the shares have been trading in more than average volume.

VivoPower shares are currently at $5.56, up 13.93 percent from its previous close of $4.88 on a volume of 5,917,147. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.59 to $6.80 on average volume of 1,113,872.

