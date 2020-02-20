Stock Alert: Vivint Solar Rises To Near 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vivint Solar (VSLR) are rising almost 8 percent in the morning trade on Thursday at $12.73, in spite of no news that could drive the stock up.

The shares are near the 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has traded in a range of $4.38 to $12.98 in the past 52 weeks.

The Utah-based solar energy company is slated to report its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, March 10, after the U.S. financial markets close.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.19 per share for the quarter on revenues of $88.15 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In November 2019, the company had reported net loss for the third quarter that widened to $13.8 million or $0.11 per share from $7.9 million or $0.07 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $0.99 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.61 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 33 percent to $103.8 million from $77.8 million in the year-ago period.

