Stock Alert: Vivint Solar Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar energy company Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) are down more than 8% Wednesday morning after its earnings miss in the fourth quarter. VSLR is currently trading at $8.76. It has traded in the range of $4.67- $12.99 in the last one year.

Net loss for the fourth quarter widened to $33.5 million or $0.27 per share, on increased expenses. In the year-ago quarter net loss was $12.9 million or $0.11 per share. On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $0.17 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 21% year-over-year to $77.1 million.

