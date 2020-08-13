Stock Alert: Vivint Smart Home Climbs 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT), a provider of smart home and security systems, are climbing more than 7 percent or $1.27 in Thursday's morning trade at $18.85 despite no specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Thursday after the release of a report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by much more than anticipated in the week ended August 8. The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped, while the Nasdaq rose.

Vivint Smart Home has traded in a range of $8.51 to $32.00 in the past 52 weeks.

