Stock Alert: Viveve Medical Spikes 141% On Positive Study Data

(RTTNews) - Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) shares are soaring more than 149 percent on Tuesday morning as the company's Stress Urinary Incontinence feasibility study recorded positive primary efficacy data.

The shares are currently at $1.28, up 141.50 percent from its previous close of $0.53 on a volume of 113,091,327. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.5250-$11.90 on average volume of 1,089,082.

The company focused on women's intimate health announced positive outcome from an in-vivo pre-clinical study to validate new inert sham tip for upcoming PURSUIT trial in the U.S.

