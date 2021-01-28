Markets
Stock Alert: Viveve Medical Jumps 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) are gaining over 25% on Thursday morning. The medical technology company announced that Suzon Lommel, the Company's Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs, has been named by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Medical Devices of 2021.

VIVE is currently trading at $4.1113, up $0.8313 or 25.3445%, on the Nasdaq.

Viveve Medical is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health.

