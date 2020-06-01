Stock Alert: Vista Outdoor Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is currently up over 15% on Monday morning despite no stock-driving news.

VSTO is currently trading at $11.23, up $1.52 or 15.65%, on the Nasdaq.

Vista Outdoor is an American designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor sports and recreation products. It operates in two markets, shooting sports and outdoor products.

For the fourth quarter, net loss of $141.2 million or $2.44 per share, wider than last year's loss of $48.6 million or $0.84 per share last year.

Sales were $426 million, down 17 percent from the prior year quarter, as organic business continue to drop. Lower sales in hydration and hunting and shooting accessories also hurt sales.

