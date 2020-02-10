Stock Alert: Visa Shares Edge Up At Open

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) shares are edging up in early trading, above 200-day moving average. The shares have been trading in a range of $140.45 to $210.13 range for the last 52 weeks. Visa's 2020 Investor Day will be held on Tuesday. The American multinational financial services corporation had announced fiscal 2020 class A earnings per share growth in mid-teens on an adjusted constant-dollar basis. Net revenues is guided to rise in low double-digit, for the fiscal year. Wall Street Analysts are looking for earnings of $6.15 per share on revenue of $25.38 billion. V had closed on Friday at $202.74, below average volume. Currently the shares are at $204.03, up 0.63 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.