Stock Alert: Visa Inc. Touches New Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of payment technology company Visa Inc.(V) are down more than 6% Monday morning to touch a new low of $135.75.

Despite Federal Reserve announcing extensive new measures to support the economy, the market opened lower today with Dow losing more than 200 points.

Shares of Visa Inc. started nose high of $214.17 touched in mid-February. The stock lost more than 35% since then.

Visa is currently trading at $136.84

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.