Stock Alert: Visa Declines On Reduced Payment Volumes

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) shares are declining as its payment volumes are down as the wide spread of COVID -19 resulted in a sharp reduction in consumer spending.

A regulatory filing on March 31st showed that 19 percent fall in cross border segment and four percent decline in U.S. Social distancing, curtailment of travel, closing of restaurants, and shutdown of entertainment options have weakened the transactions.

Visa stock is currently at $156.60, down 0.68, from its previous close of $157.39.

