Stock Alert: Virtu Financial Down 7% After Preliminary Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Virtu Financial Inc, (VIRT) are losing almost 8 percent or $1.98 in Wednesday's morning trade at $24.30 after the provider of market making and liquidity services announced preliminary results for the third quarter to date through August 31, 2020.

Wednesday, Virtu Financial said it expects its results of operations for the two months ended August 31 to reflect net trading income between $295 and $303 million and adjusted net trading income between $238 and $246 million.

The company will announce its third-quarter results on Friday, November 6, 2020 before the U.S. market opens.

Virtu Financial has traded in a range of $14.94 to $28.59 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.