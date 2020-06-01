Stock Alert: VirTra Jumps 55%

(RTTNews) - Shares of VirTra, Inc. (VTSI), a supplier of training simulators for the law enforcement and military personnel, are currently trading up 55% on Monday morning.

VTSI is currently trading at $3.51, up $1.24 or 54.63% on the Nasdaq.

VirTra develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide.

Shares of VirTra is on an upward hike despite most of the stocks slipping slightly on Monday driven by a weekend of destructive riots in the US. The company's products stand to benefit the police as riot is on in several cities across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the hands of Minneapolis police.

Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Denver, Salt Lake City, Nashville and Minneapolis among others imposed curfews during the weekend.

VirTra products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system and V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator.

