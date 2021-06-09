Markets
Stock Alert: Virios Therapeutics Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) are rising more than 14% Wednesday morning.

The company today said the data from the Phase 2a study of its investigational antiviral therapy IMC-1 in fibromyalgia showed that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic rheumatic condition that causes pain throughout the body.

The company said, this result is highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress, being held virtually June 9 - 11, 2021 and June 16 - 18, 2021.

VIRI is currently at $6.41. It has traded in the range of $4.60- $16.71 in the last one year.

