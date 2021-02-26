Stock Alert: Virgin Galactic Slips On Delay In Spaceflight

(RTTNews) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade as the space tourism company announced a delay in its next Rocket-powered spaceflight schedule to May to fix a technical snag discovered earlier this month.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net loss of $74.018, narrower than loss of $76.802 million last year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.31, compared to loss of $0.34 a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $36.62, down 15.45 percent from the previous close of $42.24. The shares have traded in a range of $9.06-$62.80 on average volume of 20,528,560.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.