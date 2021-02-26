Markets
SPCE

Stock Alert: Virgin Galactic Slips On Delay In Spaceflight

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade as the space tourism company announced a delay in its next Rocket-powered spaceflight schedule to May to fix a technical snag discovered earlier this month.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net loss of $74.018, narrower than loss of $76.802 million last year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.31, compared to loss of $0.34 a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $36.62, down 15.45 percent from the previous close of $42.24. The shares have traded in a range of $9.06-$62.80 on average volume of 20,528,560.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More