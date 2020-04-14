Stock Alert: Virgin Galactic Holdings Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) are currently gaining 14% on Tuesday morning on no specific stock-related news.

SPCE is currently trading at $17.69, up $2.23 or 14.42%, on the Nasdaq. The stock has been trading between $6.90 and $42.49 in the past one year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company owned by billionaire Richard Branson, will continue run its operations under the critical infrastructure business category, despite several of U.S. states in which it operates have mandated business closures during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are an aerospace manufacturer with defense and government contracts and therefore categorized as a Critical Infrastructure business," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company added that a vast majority of its workforce is working from home.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.