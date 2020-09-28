Markets
SPCE

Stock Alert: Virgin Galactic Climbs 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Monday morning, despite no specific announcement from the company.

Currently, shares are at $19.07, up 16.01 percent from its previous close of $16.43 on a volume of The stock of the space tourism startup has been down for several week, but started to recover since September 23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular