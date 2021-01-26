Markets
VIR

Stock Alert: Vir Biotechnology Up 40% On Positive Data For VIR-3434

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are rising more than 41 percent on Tuesday morning trade as its VIR-3434 demonstrated a significant and rapid reduction in phase 1 trial of hepatitis B surface antigen.

The company said its data from the first blinded cohort of eight patients achieved a mean reduction of 1.3 log10 IU/mL in serum hepatitis B virus surface antigen (HBsAg) by day eight.

Currently, VIR is at $62.43, up 40.64 percent from the previous close of $44.39 on a volume of 3,575,316. The shares have traded in a range of $16.09-$75.00 on average volume of 1,022,362.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular