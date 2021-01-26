Stock Alert: Vir Biotechnology Up 40% On Positive Data For VIR-3434

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are rising more than 41 percent on Tuesday morning trade as its VIR-3434 demonstrated a significant and rapid reduction in phase 1 trial of hepatitis B surface antigen.

The company said its data from the first blinded cohort of eight patients achieved a mean reduction of 1.3 log10 IU/mL in serum hepatitis B virus surface antigen (HBsAg) by day eight.

Currently, VIR is at $62.43, up 40.64 percent from the previous close of $44.39 on a volume of 3,575,316. The shares have traded in a range of $16.09-$75.00 on average volume of 1,022,362.

