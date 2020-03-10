Stock Alert: Vipshop Touches New High Despite Market Fall

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) was one of the very few companies, whose shares closed yesterday's trade in the green, even as oil price crash combined with coronavirus scare pulled down the overall markets. VIPS was up $0.60 or 3.63% on Monday to touch a new high of $17.84.

Vipshop is a Chinese online discount retailer for branded products. The company procures premium merchandise from brands, who want to offload their excess merchandise, and sell it on the Vipshop platform at huge discounts.

As the coronavirus epidemic is deeply hurting Chinese retailers, they are left with surplus inventory, which they are not able to sell. This may be helping Vipshop.

VIPS has been on an uptrend after it reported stellar fourth-quarter results on March 5, with more than 40% growth since then.

Revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% year-over-year to $4.21 billion. EPS also was a positive surprise at $0.41, that also beat the average estimates of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.30.

The company warned that the coronavirus outbreak could hurt it in the short term as it projects 15% to 20% year-over-year decline in revenue in the first quarter. We had alerted about this stock on December 18 when it touched a new high of $14.34. VIPS is nearly 25% up from that range.

