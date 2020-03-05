Stock Alert: Vipshop Holdings Rises 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) are surging in morning trading on Thursday, as it reported a surge in fourth quarter earnings. Most of the Asian shares were trading positive on the day.

After gapping up at open, the shares are currently at $15.50, adding 18.14 percent from its previous close of $13.12.

For the 52-week period, the shares were in a range of $6.17 to $15.69.

The company reported net income of RMB 1.455 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to RMB 688.67 million or $209.08 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis earnings were RMB 1.903 billion.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 29.319 billion or $4.211 billion from RMB26.08 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.