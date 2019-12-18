Stock Alert: Vipshop Holdings Hits 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese online discount retailer, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed yesterday at $14.34, its 52-week high.

The company has been on steady revenue growth over the past few years, helped by solid growth in orders. To make its presence felt in the offline market also, Vipshop had bought brick-and-mortar chain Shan Shan Outlets in July this year.

The company's focus on the highly profitable apparel-related categories helped it achieve revenue growth of 10% in the third quarter to RMB19.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) from RMB17.8 billion in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS for the third quarter increased to RMB1.78(US$0.25), higher than $0.17 anticipated by analysts. This compares with earnings of RMB0.75 per ADS in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the third quarter increased by 282.7% year over year to RMB875.5 million (US$122.5 million) from RMB228.7 million in the prior-year period.

Looking forward, for the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 0% to 5%, while the Sreet sees a growth of 0.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.