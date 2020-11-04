Markets
VRT

Stock Alert: Vertiv Holdings Ticking Up On Upbeat Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) are climbing more than 3% Wednesday morning after its third-quarter results came in better than the consensus estimates.

Third-quarter net loss was $15.8 million or $0.05 per share narrower than $13.7 million $0.12 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of $0.32 per share beat the average estimate of 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.27 per share.

Vertiv reported third-quarter net sales of $1.162 billion, an increase of 8.5%, from last year's third quarter thanks to continued strong demand from cloud and colocation market segments. The consensus estimate was for $1.11 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to be in the range of $1.240 billion to $1.265 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.35. Analysts see earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

VRT stock is currently trading at$18.17, close to its 52 week high of $19.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular