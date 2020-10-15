Stock Alert: Vertex Pharma Tanks 15% On Stopping Development Of Protein-deficiency Drug

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) are falling more than 15% Thursday morning after the company said it has decided to stop the development of its protein-deficiency drug candidate VX-814.

VX-814 was in phase II study in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock is currently at $229.78. It has been trading in the range of $173.62- $306.08 in the last one year.

