Markets
VRTX

Stock Alert: Vertex Pharma Tanks 15% On Stopping Development Of Protein-deficiency Drug

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) are falling more than 15% Thursday morning after the company said it has decided to stop the development of its protein-deficiency drug candidate VX-814.

VX-814 was in phase II study in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock is currently at $229.78. It has been trading in the range of $173.62- $306.08 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular