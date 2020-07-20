Markets
VRNA

Stock Alert: Verona Pharma Loses 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of UK-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) are falling more than 14 percent or $1.47 in Monday's morning trade at $8.73, after recording strong gains in the previous trading session on Friday.

Verona Pharma's stock had surged on Friday following news that it raised about $200 million in an oversubscribed private placement and subscription with new as well as existing institutional and accredited investors. The company plans to initiate a phase III program of Ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, dubbed ENHANCE, later this year.

Verona Pharma has traded in a range of $2.01 to $15.71 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular