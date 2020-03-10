Markets
Stock Alert: Verizon Communications Slides

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are trading lower.

The shares opened at $56.07 on Tuesday morning and currently trading at $54.26, down 2.84 percent.

The shares fell 4.24 percent on Monday following a collapse of global markets.

Verizon had announced its association with Pacific Northwest National Lab to develop 5G broadband applications on Monday.

For the 52-week period, the shares were trading in a range of $52.18 - $62.22, on average volume of 15,376,585.

