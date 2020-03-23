Stock Alert: Verizon Communications Down 3%

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) shares are declining more than 3 percent in morning trading on Monday. The shares are currently at $50.30, down 2.85 percent from the previous close of $51.80.

The American multinational telecommunications conglomerate Monday said that it collaborated with first responders and health care professionals to provide uninterrupted network connectivity at the time of coronavirus epidemic.

The shares have been trending down for the last several weeks.

