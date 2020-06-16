Stock Alert: Veritone Shares Up On Association With Collab

(RTTNews) - Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as it announced a new agreement with Collab, the independent digital entertainment network. The agreement will help expand Veritone's content library and enhance the availability of user-generated content for licensing and creative projects.

The Costa Mesa, California based artificial intelligence tech company's shares are currently at $14.61, up 8.38 percent from its previous close of $13.48. The shares have been on a bullish trend since the first week of March.

Collab works with top user-generated content creators on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok and the new deal will help Veritone and its customers with access to the most popular and timely user-generated content for major advertising and editorial productions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.