Stock Alert: Verb Technology Up 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of micro-cap company Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) gained over 70% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. Overall, U.S. stocks are gaining on Tuesday morning.

VERB is currently trading at $2.06, up $0.85 or 70.25%, on the Nasdaq.

Verb Technology develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

