Markets
VERB

Stock Alert: Verb Technology Up 70%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of micro-cap company Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) gained over 70% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. Overall, U.S. stocks are gaining on Tuesday morning.

VERB is currently trading at $2.06, up $0.85 or 70.25%, on the Nasdaq.

Verb Technology develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VERB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular