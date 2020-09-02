Markets
Stock Alert: Vera Bradley Jumps 24% Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of luggage and handbags designer Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) are climbing more than 24% Wednesday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $10.9 million or $0.07 per share compared with loss of $0.07 per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net revenues increased 10% year-over-year at $131.8 million for the second quarter.

Vera Bradley stock is currently trading at $6.71. It has traded in the range of $3.12- $12.75 in the past 52 weeks.

