Stock Alert: Veeva Systems Drops 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud solutions provider for the life sciences industry Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) are down more than 6% Wednesday morning despite reporting better-than-expected third quarter results.

Third quarter net income was $97.0 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $82.2 million or $0.52 per share a year ago.

Earnings on adjusted basis were $0.78 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.68 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 34% Year-over-year to $377.5 million.

For the fourth quarter, Veeva expects revenues between $378 and $380 million and adjusted EPS between between $0.67 and $0.68. Analysts project earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $367.64 million.

for the full-year, the company sees revenues between $1.446 billion and $1.448 billion and EPS to be in the range of $2.83- $2.84. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $1.42 billion and for EPS is at $2.68 per share.

VEEV, currently at $265.20, has been trading in the range of $118.11- $313.99 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

