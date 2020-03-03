Stock Alert: Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shares Up On Solid Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) are rising today, after the company reported solid Q4 results. The stock has been trading between $8.98 and $19.21 in the past one year. VECO is currently trading at $14.97, up $1.51or 11.22%.

The company's Q4 net loss was $32.9 million or $0.69 per share, narrower than the previous year's loss of $144.7 million or $3.11 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $5.4 million or $0.11 per share versus a loss of $7.5 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year period. Wall Street analysts estimated earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $113.2 million from $99.0 million last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company projects GAAP loss of $0.24 - $0.01 per share, non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 - $0.22, and revenue between $95 million and $120 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter.

