Stock Alert: VBI Vaccines Soars 60%

(RTTNews) - Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) surged over 60% on Thursday morning after the company announced positive data from three preclinical mouse studies conducted to select candidates for its coronavirus program, VBI-2900.

VBIV is currently trading at $5.14, up $1.93 or 60.28%, on the Nasdaq.

VBI Vaccines, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, announced data from the mouse studies conducted to enable selection of optimized clinical candidates for its coronavirus program, VBI-2900.

VBI has selected two vaccine candidates, with the potential to be one-dose vaccines, to take into an adaptive Phase 1/2 human clinical study, expected to begin around year-end 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

The objectives of the preclinical studies were to assess the impact of VBI's proprietary enveloped virus-like particle platform technology vs. recombinant vaccine candidates, differences in the conformation of the spike protein, and a variety of adjuvants.

