Stock Alert: Vaxart Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade, building on its bullish trend for the last couple of days on FDA nod for the clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, shares are at $8.58, up 16.40 percent from its previous close of $7.38. The shares have traded in a range of $0.25 to $17.49 on average volume of 32,518,437.

On September 14, the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the FDA clearance for its phase I clinical trial of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company will start recruitment for Phase 1 this month A hamster challenge study to provide efficacy data and insights into the optimal dose regimen of the oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate is ongoing, with data expected mid-October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.