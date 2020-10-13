Stock Alert: Vaxart Up 14% After Dosing First Patient In Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), a San Francisco-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, are climbing more than 14 percent or $1.02 in Tuesday's morning trade at $8.07.

Tuesday, Vaxart said that the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Phase 1, open-label, dose-ranging trial, NCT04563702, is designed to examine the safety and immunogenicity of two doses of VXA-CoV2-1 in up to 48 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 54 years old.

Vaxart said that enrollment is expected to be completed by early November 2020, with participants receiving the low or high dose of the VXA-CoV2-1 oral tablet at days 1 and 29. Safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity assessments will be performed at set times during the active phase. The company is looking forward to receiving the first clinical data in the next few weeks.

Vaxart has traded in a range of $0.27 to $17.49 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.