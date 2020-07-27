Stock Alert: Vaxart Shares Decline 15%

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is sliding more than 15 percent on Monday morning, continuing its fall from a two-year high. Despite the selection of its coronavirus candidate vaccine by the U.S.

Government, the shares have been down for the couple of days on reports that the company's executives made big profits on insider information. VXRT is currently trading at $10.73, down 15.99 percent from its previous close of $12.29.

The stock has crossed its two-year high within a short time frame after the company said it raised gross proceeds of around $90 million through the At-the-Market facility participation from RA Capital Management and Invus.

Vaxart is all set to seek FDA clearance for Phase 1 study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine.

