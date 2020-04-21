Stock Alert: Vaxart Rises Following Positive Data On COVID-19 Vaccine Program

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines, are climbing more than 30% after the company announced that it has achieved positive pre-clinical results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company said, many of its vaccine candidates achieved immune responses in all tested animals after a single dose.

Vaxart plans to select one or more vaccine candidates for cGMP manufacturing and clinical testing based on the immune response.

In March,Vaxart had entered into an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions for development services to prepare for cGMP production of an oral COVID-19 vaccine.

Emergent is expected to produce bulk cGMP vaccine to initiate a Phase 1 study during the second half of 2020.

VXRT is currently trading at $3.15. It has traded in the range of $0.25- $3.5 in the last one year.

