Stock Alert: Vaxart Jumps 20% On Permission To Start Human Trials Of Covid-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) are surging more than 20% Monday morning after the company announced that it has received clearance from the FDA to start human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The FDA has completed its review of the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company said.

The stock is currently trading at $6.45. It has traded in the range of $0.25- $17.49 in the past 52 weeks.

