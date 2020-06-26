Markets
VXRT

Stock Alert: Vaxart Hits New 52-week High As COVID-19 Vaccine Selected For OWS

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) are surging more 90 percent or $5.65 in Friday's morning trade at $11.91 after touching a new 52-week high of $14.30 earlier. The clinical-stage biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed or OWS.

Vaxart said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been chosen to participate in a non-human primate or NHP challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021.

The study is designed to demonstrate the efficacy of Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Vaxart said its vaccine is the only oral vaccine being evaluated and it provides an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns as it is a room temperature-stable tablet.

The stock has traded in a range of $0.25 to $14.30 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VXRT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular