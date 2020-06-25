Stock Alert: Vaxart Gains 50%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) are climbing more than 50% Thursday morning and touched a new high of $4.83. Vaxart, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection.

Today the company said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP (AMS) to use AMS' resources for lyophilization development and large scale manufacturing including tableting and enteric coating for Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine.

"We believe our oral vaccines, generated on our proven platform, have the potential to offer superior protection against airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 by triggering both mucosal and systemic immunity while being administered by a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns," said Andrei Floroiu, chief executive of Vaxart.

Wednesday the company said it joined the broad-market Russell 3000Ò Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective Monday, June 29.

The stock jumped nearly 14-fold from early this year since the company entered into Covid-19 vaccine development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.