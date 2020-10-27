Markets
VRNS

Stock Alert: Varonis Systems Rising As Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company's earnings surpassed estimates.

Currently, shares are at $132.56, up 8.27 percent from its previous close of $122.43.   The company reported third-quarter net loss of $19.23 million, wider than the loss of $16.99 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss widened to $0.61 from $0.56 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it reported earnings of $0.06 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.13.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $76.75 million from $65.65 million in the previous year quarter. Wall Street expected revenue of $70.17 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRNS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular