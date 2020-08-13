Markets
VREX

Stock Alert: Varex Imaging Falls To New 52-week Low After Q3 Loss, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Varex Imaging Corp. (VREX) are losing more than 23 percent or $3.78 in Thursday's morning trade at $12.22, after earlier falling to a new 52-week low of $11.28 following weak third-quarter results.

Wednesday, the X-ray imaging components maker reported third-quarter attributable net loss that widened to $28.3 million or $0.73 per share from $1.4 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted loss was $0.20 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share last year. Revenue declined to $171.2 million from $196.7 million in the prior-year period.

For the fourth quarter, Varex expects revenues in a range of $155 million to $170 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $177.16 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Varex Imaging has traded in a range of $11.28 to $33.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VREX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular