Stock Alert: Vaccinex Shares Up More Than 34%

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) shares are spiking on Friday morning trade. There was no announcement today from the company that could have influenced the share movement. The clinical-stage biotechnology company shares have been bullish for more than a week since it said it is on track to complete the potentially pivotal signal trial in Huntington's disease within the expected timeframe.

The shares are currently at $7.59, up 33.75 percent from its previous close of $8.93 on more than average volume.

The healthcare company has traded in a range of $3.22 to $12.23 for the last 52-week period, on average volume of 159,641, while the current volume is 7,800,575.

