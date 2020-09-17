Markets
Stock Alert: Vaccinex Jumps 16%; Announces Deal With Merck

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company, Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) are rising more than 16% Thursday morning after the company announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck.

The partnership is to evaluate the combination of Vaccinex's investigational SEMA4D inhibitor, pepinemab, and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

VCNX is currently trading at $6.18. It has been trading in the range of $3.22- $12.23 in the last 52 weeks.

