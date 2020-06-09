Markets
Stock Alert: Urstadt Biddle Down On Lower Income

(RTTNews) - Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) shares are falling on Tuesday morning trade as it reported lower FFO and net income applicable to Class A stockholders for the second quarter from the prior year. Funds From Operations or FFO for the quarter were $0.27 per share, while it was $0.35 per share last year. The company reported a decline in second-quarter net income applicable to shareholders to $2.799 million from $5.79 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, net profit was $0.07, down from $0.15 a year ago. Total revenue for the quarter declined to $31.28 million, from $34.10 million last year. Currently, shares are at $14.39, down 15.71 percent from its prior closing of $17.06.

