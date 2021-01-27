Stock Alert: Urban One Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Urban One, Inc. (UONE) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade, continuing its positive trend. There has been no stock-specific news for the day that could influence the upward movement.

Currently, shares are at $7.45, up 27.78 percent from the previous close of $5.83 on a volume of 4,457,515. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.95 - $54.16 on average volume of 1,181,714.

