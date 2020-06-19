Markets
UONE

Stock Alert: Urban One Stock Spikes 84%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American media conglomerate Urban One, Inc. (UONE) are surging as it announced the release of Black History 36: An Inclusive Account of American History in association with BH365, LLC. The K-12 curriculum is intended to fill the gaps in many standard history textbooks, amid tensions around systemic racism. The shares are currently at $45.76, up 84 percent from its previous close of $25.00.

