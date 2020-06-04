Stock Alert: Urban One Jumps 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Urban One, Inc. (UONE) are currently up over 35% on Thursday morning trade despite no stock-related news to drive up the shares. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks recovered after a weak start and are higher on Thursday on continued optimism.

UONE is currently trading at $1.81, up $0.4801 or 36.10%, on the Nasdaq.

Urban One, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital.

Urban One yesterday announced the presentation of a virtual town hall to discuss the current political and racial climate plaguing the African American community titled, We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, on Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

The one-hour virtual town hall will stream live on the digital platforms across the Urban One brands Radio One, Reach Media,TV One and iOne Digital.

The panelists include NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; National Urban League President Marc Morial; Political analyst and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers and CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger among others.

