Stock Alert: Urban One Climbs 20%

(RTTNews) - Urban One, Inc. (UONE) shares are trading more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade. There were no announcements from the company that could influence the market movements.

Currently shares are at $5.00, up 20.48 percent from the previous close of $4.15.

Earlier on August 18, the company has declared offering of Class A shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000. The net proceeds from the sale under the at the market equity offering program would be used for repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes. UONE has been trending down since the offering, however, started to climb since Monday.

