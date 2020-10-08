Markets
Stock Alert: Urban One Climbs 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Urban One Inc. (UONE) are rising more than 16 percent or $0.94 in Thursday's morning trade at $6.71. There has been no company-specific news reported today that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Thursday as the markets continued to benefit from optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump. In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Trump said administration officials and Democrats are "starting to have some very productive talks."

Urban One is a Silver Spring, Maryland-based media conglomerate with a group of radio stations and other media properties focused on black Americans.

Urban One has traded in a range of $0.95 to $54.16 in the past 52 weeks.

