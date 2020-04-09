Markets
PSTI

Stock Alert: Uptrend Continues At Pluristem

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) are rising more than 30% Thursday morning. The stock is continuing its uptrend since the announcement of the preliminary data on Tuesday, of its COVID-19 compassionate use program.

Tuesday, Pluristem had announced that preliminary data from its compassionate use program, treating seven patients suffering from acute respiratory failure and inflammatory complications associated with COVID-19 with the company's PLX cells, in three medical centers in Israel showed 100% survival rate for all seven patients who were suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

PST has gained nearly 100% since then. It has traded in the range of $2.82- $7.30 in the last one year.

