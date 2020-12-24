Stock Alert: Uptick Continues For Blink Charging

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicle charging equipment and services provider Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are rising more than 17% Thursday morning, keeping its momentum after it signed an agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN).

Tuesday, Blink Charging said it has signed an exclusive 7-year agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network for Blink to own and operate charging stations across the health network's locations.

The agreement allows Blink to deploy EV chargers across LVHN's hundreds of health care facilities, including hospitals, health centers, physician practices, rehabilitation locations, ExpressCARE sites and other outpatient care locations.

BLNK has gained more than 35% in the last two days. The stock touched its 52-week high of $52 this morning.

